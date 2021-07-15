27,591 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,048. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

