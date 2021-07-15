299,997 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,505,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.