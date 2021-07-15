$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.96. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 864,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.