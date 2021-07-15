$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 774,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

