$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.18.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,992. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $208.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.57.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

