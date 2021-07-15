3,000 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $444.87 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.