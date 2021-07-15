$321.23 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report sales of $321.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $316.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 309,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,801. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

