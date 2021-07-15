$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

