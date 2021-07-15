$34.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $34.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.12 billion and the lowest is $31.62 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $136.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $152.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $150.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

