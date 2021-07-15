35,749 Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.