36,300 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Bought by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

AGC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

