$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $20.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. 9,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $148.67 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.