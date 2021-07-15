$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $158.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

