400,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBCP stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

