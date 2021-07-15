43,587 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

