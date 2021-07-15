4,396,168 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,396,168 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,880,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.16% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375,359. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

