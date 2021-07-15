$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

CTLP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.15. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

