49,000 Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.09% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a P/E ratio of -172.61 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.