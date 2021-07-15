$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. International Paper posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,601. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

