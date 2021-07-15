51,464 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 137,890 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

