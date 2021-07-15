51,753 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock worth $3,496,297. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NYSE NVTA opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

