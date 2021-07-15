529,614 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 529,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,802,000. Caterpillar accounts for 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,751. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

