5,312 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

