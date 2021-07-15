$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $533.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.83 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.