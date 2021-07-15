53,423 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $10,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

