56,739 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.67. 23,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,133. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,254,257 shares of company stock worth $1,244,510,235. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

