6,054 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

