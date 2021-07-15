70,682 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

