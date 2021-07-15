$72.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $72.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.77 million to $74.67 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $289.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.51 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 283,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,110. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 160.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.