7,600 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Purchased by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

