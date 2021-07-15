7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIIAU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

OTCMKTS VIIAU remained flat at $$10.16 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,043. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

