$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

KIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

KIN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 580,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.