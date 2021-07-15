$8.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $8.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIRS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 1,894,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

