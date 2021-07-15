8,105 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

