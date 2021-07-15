$82.93 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to post $82.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.65 million. CAI International posted sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,963. The stock has a market cap of $962.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80. CAI International has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

