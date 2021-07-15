$83.61 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $83.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

GSBD stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

