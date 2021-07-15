$894.51 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post $894.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,243. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

