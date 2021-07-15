89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Buys $117,880.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,880.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

