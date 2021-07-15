89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Buys $117,880.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,880.00.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $42.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
