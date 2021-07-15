8PAY Reaches One Day Volume of $275,008.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $380,878.99 and $275,008.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00113645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00150923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,587.66 or 0.99985907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.00948083 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.