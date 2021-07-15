9,269 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,294,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 175.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 122,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.01. 3,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.