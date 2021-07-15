$996.87 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $996.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.00 million to $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 257,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $7,150,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 921,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

