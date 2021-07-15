AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

