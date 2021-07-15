ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

