Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.2%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.57. Approximately 20,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 571,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

