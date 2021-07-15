Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $11,883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

