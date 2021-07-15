AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 3.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.59. 794,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 753,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$638.61 million and a PE ratio of 111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.43.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2513298 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

