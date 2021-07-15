Acumen Capital Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$72.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$68.57 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.