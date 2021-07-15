Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.76. Adagene shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 340 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adagene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Get Adagene alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth $8,167,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.