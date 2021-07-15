Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Morgan Stanley

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ADBCF remained flat at $$2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

Get Adbri alerts:

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.