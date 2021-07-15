Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $606.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $611.30. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

